China working on new monetary policy facility for green projects – central bank head



FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

November 3, 2021

GLASGOW (Reuters) – China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Wednesday Beijing was working on a new monetary policy facility to provide low cost funds for financial institutions to support green projects.

Addressing a United Nations COP26 climate summit via a video message, Yi said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the European Union would soon deliver a shared understanding of what is a green investment.

(Reporting by William James and Simon Jessop, writing by Elizabeth Piper)