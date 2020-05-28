

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 28, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will strive to achieve positive economic growth this year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, adding that growth remained important even though the government had not set any target for the first time in years.

China does not need a massive stimulus but liquidity will be increased because “exceptional situations call for exceptional measures”, Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.

