China will not experience high inflation or deflation: central bank publication

July 1, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will not experience high inflation or deflation as its economy is gradually recovering, the central bank said on Wednesday.

China’s consumer inflation is expected to ease on a quarterly basis this year, and chances of a rebound is not high, according to an article posted in a People’s Bank of China (PBOC) publication.

Year-on-year falls in producer prices are expected to narrow as investment and consumption recovers in the second half of the year, it said.

