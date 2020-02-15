China will maintain prudent monetary policy amid coronavirus epidemic



February 15, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will maintain its prudent monetary policy, vice governor of the central bank said on Saturday, at a time the economy has been hit by a coronaviurs outbreak.

Fan Yifei, vice governor at the People’s Bank of China, told a press briefing that consumer prices were unlikely to rise sharply.

He added that non-performing loan ratio remained relatively low in China and he saw space to deal with bad loan problems.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing, writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Himani Sarkar)