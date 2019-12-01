China will maintain ‘normal’ monetary policy as long as possible: central bank governor



FILE PHOTO: Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo FILE PHOTO: Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

December 1, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank governor said on Sunday that the country should maintain “normal” monetary policy as long as possible since economic growth is still within a reasonable range and inflation is mild overall.

The exchange rate of China’s yuan is decided by the markets’ supply and demand, we will not resort to competitive devaluation of the yuan, Yi Gang wrote in an article published by the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi.

China’s central bank will continue to promote reform of the yuan, and keep it basically stable on a reasonably balanced level, Yi said.

Yi also said China will strengthen the supervision of property financing markets.

