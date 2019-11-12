China will keep macro policies stable to achieve targets for 2019



FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

November 12, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will use counter-cyclical adjustment measures more effectively and keep macro policies stable to ensure key economic targets for this year are achieved, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday.

The government will improve the use of local government special bonds and strengthen support for the real economy, Li was quoted as saying.

China will also break hidden barriers to investment to improve the business environment, it added.

