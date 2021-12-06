China will keep economic operations within reasonable range in 2022



December 6, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s politburo, the country’s top-decision making body, said on Monday that it would keep economic operations within reasonable range in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy next year, the politburo said after a meeting on the economic conditions.

