China will improve opening up of capital market – securities regulator



FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

September 6, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will improve domestic listing rules for overseas entities and will improve rules regulating overseas listings of Chinese companies, the securities regulator said on Monday.

The regulator said it would expand the channels for foreign capital to invest in China’s securities and futures markets. It will also step up monitoring of cross-border capital flows to maintain market stability.

