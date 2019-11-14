China will further prioritize stabilizing growth: premier Li



November 14, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritize stabilizing growth, according to state media on Thursday citing a meeting he had with local officials.

China’s regional differentiation in economic performance is widening, with some regions showing weakening growth, said Li. China will further prioritize maintaining growth within a reasonable range, he said.

