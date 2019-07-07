China will further open up forex market: regulator



A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

July 7, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will fend off cross-border capital flow risks and continue to open up its foreign exchange market, the forex regulator said on Sunday.

The regulator will deepen forex reform and strengthen a crackdown on forex-related irregularities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)