China will further open banking, securities and insurance sectors: regulator

June 13, 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s top banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday the country plans to further open up its banking, securities and insurance sectors.

Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) told a financial forum in Shanghai that China especially welcomes experienced global asset managers.

