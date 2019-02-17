China weighs in on Vietnam summit, hopes dialogue will continue

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:28 AM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

China is weighing in on the Vietnam summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un, with hopes dialogue between the two nations will continue.

During a news briefing in Beijing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said despite both sides failing to reach an agreement, they seemed sincere with their intentions.

He went on to say “persistence and dialogue” is the only way to resolve conflict on the Korean Peninsula, adding, stability is feasible by meeting each other halfway.

“We very much hope that North Korea and the United States can maintain and carry on the dialogue, continue to show sincerity, and respect each other’s reasonable concerns to promote joint efforts in denuclearization and establish peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula,” stated the Chinese official. “China will continue to play a constructive role in this.”

This comes as President Trump reaffirmed the U.S. would like to keep a good relationship with North Korea and possibly meet again in the future.