China warns students, scholars about visiting U.S.



FILE PHOTO: Students shield themselves from the sun as they line up at a job fair at a university in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 29, 2018. Tan Qingju/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Students shield themselves from the sun as they line up at a job fair at a university in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 29, 2018. Tan Qingju/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS

June 3, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s education ministry on Monday urged students and scholars planning to visit the United States to more carefully evaluate the associated risks, state media said, as tension between the two countries escalates.

In a report, state television also quoted the ministry as saying rejections of visa applications by Chinese nationals had increased.

