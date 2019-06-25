China Vice Premier Liu holds call with Lighthizer, Mnuchin



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the call, which took place on Monday, the Chinese and U.S. officials exchanged opinions on trade and agreed to maintain communications, the statement said.

