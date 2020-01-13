China vehicle sales fall 8.2% in 2019: industry association



FILE PHOTO: Robotic arms are seen on a vehicle production line at a production base of Great Wall Motors in Yongchuan, Chongqing, China October 22, 2019. Picture taken October 22, 2019. China Daily via REUTERS

January 13, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Auto sales in China fell 8.2% in 2019, data from the country’s biggest auto industry association showed on Monday.

Total auto sales in the world’s biggest auto market fell 0.1% in December from the same month a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

Sales have now dropped for 18 months in a row.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)