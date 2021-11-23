China urges ‘certain people’ to stop ‘malicious hyping’ of tennis star Peng Shuai



Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai signs large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing, China November 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS

November 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – “Certain people” should stop the “malicious hyping” of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

He said the issue of Peng Shuai should not be politicized.

Peng alleged on social media three weeks ago that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

