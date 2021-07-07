China-U.S. yield spread widens to 4-month high



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The yield spread between Chinese and U.S. sovereign bonds was quoted at its widest since March 3 on Wednesday, as U.S. yields fell following soft service sector data.

The spread between the Chinese and U.S. sovereign 10-year yield was last quoted at 176 basis points, according to Refinitiv data.

