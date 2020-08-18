China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations



August 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it will allow four Chinese passenger airlines currently flying to the United States to double flights to eight weekly round-trips.

The boost comes as China has also agreed to allow U.S. carriers to double flights to China. United Airlines said Tuesday it will increase flights to China to four flights per week from San Francisco starting Sept. 4, while the department said Delta Air Lines is also eligible to go from two-times weekly to four-times weekly.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)