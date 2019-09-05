China, U.S. to hold trade talks in October: China commerce ministry



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

September 5, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in early October in Washington, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a call earlier in the day between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website. China’s central bank governor Yi Gang also attended the call.

Before the October talks, trade teams from the two countries will hold consultations in mid-September, the ministry said, adding that both sides agreed to take actual actions to create favorable conditions.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)