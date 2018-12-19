China, U.S. hold phone call on economic, trade issues



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a signing ceremony during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

December 19, 2018

BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States have held a telephone call about trade and economic issues, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The call was at a “vice ministerial level”, the ministry said in a one-line statement, without providing any other details.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Zhang Min)