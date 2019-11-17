China, U.S. had ‘constructive’ phone call on trade: Xinhua



FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to the media between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to the media between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

November 17, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China and United States had “constructive talks” on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, state media Xinhua said.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were on the call. The two sides discussed each other’s core issues for the first phase of an initial trade agreement, and agreed to maintain dialogue, according to Xinhua.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kim Coghill)