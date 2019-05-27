China: trade dispute should only be resolved through talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 AM PT – Mon. May 27, 2019

China’s Foreign Ministry says any dispute between China and the U.S. should be resolved through talks.

This comes after trade negotiations between the world’s largest economies stalled earlier this month.

President Trump has hiked tariffs to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and threatened to impose duties on all remaining Chinese goods sold in the U.S.

During a press conference Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the U.S., while claiming Beijing’s attitude has always been consistent.

“As everyone has seen, the U.S. side, including those in high places, has been saying all sorts of things about the China-U.S. trade and economic consultations,” said China Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang. “Sometimes they say a deal will be reached shortly, sometimes they say reaching a deal will be difficult. But you can look back that during the same period, China’s attitude has always been the same. First, we have always believed that all disputes between two countries, of course, should be resolved through negotiations and consultations.”

President Trump has said the U.S. is not ready to make an agreement with China, but remains optimistic a great deal will be reached in the future.