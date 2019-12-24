China to take measures to further stabilize employment



FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in silhouette on a bridge under construction over Xinmiao Lake in Duchang county, Jiangxi province, China October 20, 2019. Picture taken October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in silhouette on a bridge under construction over Xinmiao Lake in Duchang county, Jiangxi province, China October 20, 2019. Picture taken October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

December 24, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cabinet issued guidelines to Tuesday to further promote employment, while acknowledging that pressure on stabilizing employment is increasing due to internal and external challenges.

China will step up financial support for private and small firms, appropriately expand investment, and stabilize foreign trade to boost employment, the state council said in a statement on its website.

