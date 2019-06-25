China to stop all imports of ‘meat products’ from Canada on Wednesday: media report



FILE PHOTO: Canadian pork shoulders are prepped on a butcher's counter in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Canadian pork shoulders are prepped on a butcher's counter in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo/File Photo

June 25, 2019

OTTAWA (Reuters) – China will turn away any “meat products” shipped from Canada starting on Wednesday, according to a report in Le Journal de Montreal, citing an official in the office of the Chinese consul general in Montreal.

The justification for the total block is that China said it found a number of fake veterinary health certificates for meat products imported from Canada because of poor supervision, the newspaper said.

The Chinese consul’s office in Montreal could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Peter Cooney)