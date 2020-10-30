China to increase incomes, expand middle class in 2021-2025- state planner official



FILE PHOTO: People dine at a restaurant in Beijing, China October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: People dine at a restaurant in Beijing, China October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will increase the incomes of low-income groups and expand middle class over the 2021-2025 period, Ning Jizhe, the vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a news conference in Beijing on Friday.

China aims to let consumption play a basic role in supporting economic growth, said Ning. At the same conference, Han Wenxiu, a senior Communist Party official, said China will expand market access for foreign investors.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)