FILE PHOTO: A container filled with blueberries is seen during a harvest at a farm in Lake Wales, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello FILE PHOTO: A container filled with blueberries is seen during a harvest at a farm in Lake Wales, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

May 14, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the United States, according to notices on its customs website.

Imports that meet the relevant requirements will be allowed effective Thursday, according to the notices.

