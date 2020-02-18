China to accept tariff exemption requests on 696 U.S. goods from March 2



FILE PHOTO: A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100 dollar banknote and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote with late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

February 18, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Tuesday it would accept applications for new tariff exemptions for 696 products imported from the United States including pork, beef, soybeans, liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

Firms seeking exemptions on the additional tariffs on U.S. products, imposed during the escalation of the China-U.S. trade dispute, can submit applications from March 2, the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)