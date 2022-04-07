China threatens U.S. over Speaker Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan

OAN Newsroom

China issued a warning to the United States ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan. During a press conference Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Democrat’s trip would severely impact U.S.-China relations.

Lijian went on to say that the Chinese Communist Party is strongly opposed to all official interactions between the U.S. and Taiwan. Beijing further urged Congress to cancel her visit, saying it violates their One China principle and there would be consequences.

“If the U.S. insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” stated the Chinese spokesman. “All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the U.S. side.”

#China firmly opposes any planned visit to Taiwan by #US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If the #US side is bent on going down the wrong path, #China will take resolute & strong measures to defend its sovereignty & territorial integrity. The #US shall bear all the consequences. pic.twitter.com/i0WVyDFj1a — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 7, 2022

Next week’s potential trip has not been confirmed, but Japanese and Taiwanese media have reported on it. Though the U.S. does not officially consider Taiwan independent of China, it does conduct arms deals with the democratically-controlled island.