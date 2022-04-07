Trending

China threatens U.S. over Speaker Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

FILE – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2022

China issued a warning to the United States ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan. During a press conference Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Democrat’s trip would severely impact U.S.-China relations.

Lijian went on to say that the Chinese Communist Party is strongly opposed to all official interactions between the U.S. and Taiwan. Beijing further urged Congress to cancel her visit, saying it violates their One China principle and there would be consequences.

“If the U.S. insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” stated the Chinese spokesman. “All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the U.S. side.”

Next week’s potential trip has not been confirmed, but Japanese and Taiwanese media have reported on it. Though the U.S. does not officially consider Taiwan independent of China, it does conduct arms deals with the democratically-controlled island.

MORE NEWS: House GOP Lambasts Biden, Democrat Energy Policies

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE