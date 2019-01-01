China threatens sanctions on U.S. over Taiwan arms sales

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:31 AM PT – Monday, July 15 , 2019

Chinese officials doubled down on their previous comments, threatening to sanction U.S. companies involved in the weapons sale to Taiwan. China’s foreign ministry spokesman announced the move Monday, saying the U.S. arms sales violate international law, the One-China policy as well as Sino-American relations.

“In order to protect national interests, China will sanction U.S. companies that participate in selling weapons to Taiwan,” stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. “China’s government and Chinese companies will not cooperate or have commercial contacts with these U.S. companies.”

His remarks come after the State Department approved a $2.2 billion arms sale last week, which was requested by Taiwan. Some of the U.S. companies that could be sanctioned by China would include Honeywell, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Raytheon.

This comes as tensions continue between Washington and Beijing continue to engage in tit for tat retaliatory tariffs in the ongoing trade war.

China confirmed Sunday it held military drills off the coast of Taiwan, but both parties downplayed the exercises with Beijing describing them as routine. While the U.S. formally supports the One-China policy and has no formal ties with Taiwan, Washington is also bound by law to help the island defend itself. However, it remains to be seen how this will further affect relations between the U.S. and China if Beijing follows through on its sanctions threat.