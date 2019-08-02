China threatens countermeasures if Washington implements new tariffs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:07 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

President Trump recently sent a stern warning to China for not living up to its promises regarding a possible trade deal. Beijing has responded with its own threats. In a statement Friday, China’s Commerce Ministry said there will be “necessary countermeasures” if Washington implements another tariff hike.

This comes after the president announced the U.S. will slap a 10-percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting September 1st. Chinese commerce officials claimed their country doesn’t want a trade war, but said it isn’t afraid of fighting one either.

Economic Council director Larry Kudlow commented on the possible effects of the new China tariffs on U.S. residents early Friday at the White House:

“Any consumer impact is very, very small, minuscule. By the by, consumer spending and consumer wages and salaries and consumer savings are all booming. It’s the strongest part of the economy, so that’s the underlying fact. And I would also add in economic terms we believe, and we’ve looked at these numbers again and again, that economic burdens have fallen most heavily on China. They’ve had to slash prices to try to compete, that has done damage to their profits and their companies and their economy is in a very big slowing mode.”

The retaliatory threats come as Chinese stocks are reportedly feeling the heat from the President Trump’s tariffs.