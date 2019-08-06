China threatens countermeasures if U.S. deploys missiles in Indo-Pacific

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:42 AM PT — Tuesday, August 6, 2019

China is threatening countermeasures against the U.S. if Washington deploys intermediate-range missiles in Asia. In a statement Tuesday, a top Chinese military official said Beijing would “not stand idly by” if the U.S. goes forward with its plan to deploy the weaponry in the Indo-Pacific.

This comes in response to U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who said he hopes to see the missiles placed in Asia after Washington withdrew from an arms control treaty last week. The Chinese official also said there would be repercussions against any U.S. ally who allows the missiles in the region.

“China will not stand idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures should the U.S. deploy intermediate range ground-based missiles in this part of the world,” stated Fu Cong, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department.

This comes as Pentagon chief Esper also said the U.S. is pledged to strengthen opposition to Chinese activities in the Asia-Pacific region.