China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

November 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud.

The discussions came after both companies’ cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

