China targets over 270 civil airports by 2025 – aviation regulator



FILE PHOTO: Travellers walk past Chinese flags ahead of China's National Day and Golden Week holiday, at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: Travellers walk past Chinese flags ahead of China's National Day and Golden Week holiday, at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

January 7, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will aim to have over 270 civil airports by 2025, part of the next five-year development plan for the aviation sector, Han Jun, an official with the aviation regulator, told an online press conference on Friday.

As at the end of 2020, China had 241 civil airports.

