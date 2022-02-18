China state planner issues new measures to promote recovery in services sector



FILE PHOTO: A waiter cleans the floor of a restaurant after closing hours in Beijing, China October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: A waiter cleans the floor of a restaurant after closing hours in Beijing, China October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

February 18, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Friday issued rules to promote a faster recovery in the services sector, such as providing tax incentatives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation industries.

China’s vast services sector, which has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, especially at a time when China is sticking to a zero-COVID approach of quickly stamping out virus clusters regardless of the economic cost.

