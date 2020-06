FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is pictured at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is pictured at Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 29, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Profits at China’s state-owned firms fell 52.7% y/y in Jan-May, according to a statement from the country’s Finance Ministry on Monday, to 663.1 billion yuan ($93.67 billion).

($1 = 7.0794 yuan)

