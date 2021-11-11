China state council think-tank met property body, financial firms in Guangzhou, says Cailianshe



November 11, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – A think-tank of China’s state council met a local property association and financial institutions in the southern city of Guangzhou, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe said on Thursday.

Participants exchanged views on the current property market situation, the report said, without further elaboration.

