China state banks seen mopping up dollars through yuan forwards – sources



FILE PHOTO: U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

August 7, 2019

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market this week, using swaps to reduce the supply of dollars, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said banks had conducted significant amounts of buy-sell swaps in the onshore market on Tuesday. Buy-sell swaps help to reduce the supply of dollars that the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

“Yesterday big banks were all selling one-year onshore forward swaps, then in the afternoon the spot dollar-yuan fell 100 pips,” said the trader.

Two foreign banks were also seen active in offshore forward swaps, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

