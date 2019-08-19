China spends more than $85.2 billion on shantytown redevelopment in January-July



A man walks near a shantytown to be redeveloped, in front of apartment buildings, in Fu county in the south of Yanan, Shaanxi province, China January 2, 2019.

August 19, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s housing ministry said on Monday investment in shantytown redevelopment projects totaled more than 600 billion yuan ($85.20 billion) in the first seven months of this year.

The ministry didn’t give a year-ago figure, but said construction had begun on 2.07 million housing units in the Jan-July period, accounting for 71.6% of the full-year target of 2.89 million units.

