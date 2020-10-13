China September trade surplus with U.S. narrows to $30.75 billion



FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $30.75 billion in September, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday, down from a $34.24 billion surplus a month earlier.

For the first nine months of the year, China’s trade surplus with the United States totalled $218.57 billion.

China is still far behind its commitment to purchase more U.S. goods promised in its Phase 1 deal made with the United States. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Perdue said earlier this month that China may fail its commitment on buying enough agricultural products due to “non-agricultural trade issues”.

