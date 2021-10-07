China Sept forex reserves fall to $3.201 trln – central bank



FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

October 7, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.201 trillion at the end of September, down from $3.232 trillion at the end of August, official data showed on Thursday.

China held $109.18 billion of gold reserves at the end of last month, down from $113.69 billion at the end of August, data from the central bank’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

(Reporting by Jenny Su and Tom Daly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)