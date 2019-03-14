China says U.S. rights report filled with ‘ideological prejudice’



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

March 14, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday a U.S. State Department human rights report critical of China was filled with “ideological prejudice and groundless accusations”.

China hoped the United States would take a close look at its own rights record, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)