China says Trump’s ‘Chinese virus’ tweet smears China



U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while accompanied by members of the task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 17, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet calling the coronavirus a “Chinese virus” smears China and said Beijing strongly opposes Trump’s usage of the words.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that the U.S. should first take care of its own matters.

