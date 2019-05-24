China says trade negotiations must be based on mutual respect

OAN Newsroom

China’s ambassador to the U.S. — Cui Tiankai — recently explained what he believes needs to be done for trade talks to start back up.

While speaking on the sidelines of the U.S.-China Governors Forum in Kentucky on Thursday, the ambassador said future negotiations must be based on mutual respect, The event hosted politicians, banks, and private businesses from both countries to exchange views and build connections.

This year’s forum comes after a tense couple of weeks in which the U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese imports and blacklisted Huawei.

“For any negotiation between countries, first there should be sincerity. Second, it should be based on good will, and third, just like the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, you should keep your word. If the negotiating parties can talk within the framework, they can reach a deal in a short period of time; if not, the deal cannot be reached no matter how much time you’ve spent.” — Cui Tiankai, China’s Ambassador to the U.S

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ with Chinese leaders at the event to help smooth over trade tensions. The forum is set to wrap on Friday.