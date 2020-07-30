China says trade environment still a major challenge



FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade environment is still beset by severe challenges as external uncertainties rise, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China will roll out new policies to support trade, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters during an online briefing.

He said the government will utilise export credit insurance policies to fend off risks related to export orders and expand export credit support to small and micro trade companies.

