China says to collect more profits from state-owned financial institutions amid tax cuts



Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun attends an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Beijing, China August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

March 7, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance minister said on Thursday that the government will collect more profits from certain state-owned financial institutions and centrally-owned firms, in a bid to support fiscal revenue as the government makes sweeping tax cuts.

The pressure to balance fiscal revenue and spending is very pronounced in 2019, finance minister Liu Kun told a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.

