China says Taiwan’s role in international bodies must be under ‘One China’ principle



FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo - RC2LJE9RAKHZ FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo - RC2LJE9RAKHZ

January 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the central government cares for the health and well-being of its Taiwan compatriots more than anyone else.

Taiwan’s participation in international bodies must be arranged under the “One China” principle, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing in Beijing, referring to a core Chinese government policy that states Taiwan is part of China.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share “correct” information about a new virus which is spreading and urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)