China says standstill in U.S.-China relations due to U.S. treating China as “imaginary enemy” -state TV

July 26, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – The standstill in U.S.-China relations was due to some people in the United States treating China as an “imaginary enemy”, state television quoted China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng as saying in a meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday.

Sherman, who is in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin to meet Xie and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, will tell China that while Washington welcomes competition with Beijing, there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails to ensure that it does not veer off into conflict, senior U.S. officials said on Saturday in a briefing prior to the talk.

