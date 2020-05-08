China says sales of cars, home appliances rebounded sharply during May day holiday



BEIJING (Reuters) – China says sales of durable consumer goods such as automobiles and home appliances rebounded significantly during the May Day holiday.

China’s vice commerce minister Wang Bingnan made the comments at a press conference on Friday.

