China says opposed to latest U.S. rules against Huawei



FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

May 17, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms rights and interests.

The ministry said in a statement that it urges the United States to immediately stop the wrong actions.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)