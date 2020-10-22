China says no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX’s return to service in the country

October 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Head of China’s aviation regulator said on Thursday that authorities have not set a timetable on when Boeing Co’s <BA.N> 737 MAX jet would return to service in the country.

It is happy to see the aircraft resume commercial operations in China if the three principles it proposed to address safety issues can be met, Feng Zhenglin, Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a news conference.

Feng said he had held two meetings with Boeing’s president regarding the MAX issue.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed; editing by John Stonestreet)